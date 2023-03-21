Turkish president greets visiting Iraqi prime minister with 21-gun salute

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to the presidential palace in Ankara on Tuesday for an official reception. The ceremony included the playing of the national anthems of Iraq and Turkey, as well as a display of the honor guard by al-Sudani and Erdogan.

According to a statement from al-Sudani's media office, the two leaders engaged in a bilateral meeting that covered a range of issues related to the countries' relations and mutual interests.

The meeting was followed by a 21-gun salute in honor of the Iraqi delegation.

The visit comes as both countries seek to strengthen their economic and political ties. Turkey has been a significant trading partner with Iraq for years, and Ankara has been involved in efforts to rebuild Iraq's infrastructure following years of war and instability.

The two leaders discussed issues related to security, trade, and energy cooperation. They also discussed the ongoing conflict in neighboring Syria and the fight against terrorism.