Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory will be on the table of the Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ Baghdad's Summit will touch upon the issue of the Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory, a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Relations said on Thursday.

"The anticipated Baghdad Summit meeting will bring up major files in the Region," Committee member, Amer al-Fayez, told Shafaq News Agency, "the Iraqi government Turkish will bring up the Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory, ending the Turkish military action, and putting an end to the external interference in its affairs."

"The meetings will bring up economic and commercial ties between the participating countries, in addition to the political situation and the challenges facing the region in general."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is attempting to organize a summit at the end of August that could get his neighboring rivals around the same table for the first time in years.

Stuck between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, the Iraqi government is trying to turn that difficult situation to its advantage and help reduce tensions and mediate regional understandings.

Earlier this week, Kadhimi sent invitations to Saudi King Salman, Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Tehran and presented an invitation to President Ebrahim Raisi.

Al-Kadhimi also extended an invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron, who accepted.

The summit is expected to take place during the last week of August, though it's unclear if all of the leaders will attend.