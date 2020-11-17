Turkish intelligence "neutralizes" PKK member in northern Iraq

Shafaq News / Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized a PKK member, who was in grey category of Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list, in northern Iraq, according to a security source on Tuesday.

Anadolu agency reported that Irfan Akcan, codenamed Azad Heset, was so-called Sinjar customs official of the party and he was located by the intelligence officers on the ground, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After close surveillance, officers found that Akcan was coordinating terrorist and ammunition crossings between Iraq’s Sinjar and Syria. He was also extorting money from the local people who are engaged in trade on the border line.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Action was taken upon an instant intelligence that Akcan, “would transfer ammunition and terrorists from Syria to Iraq to be used against our security forces.”

Heset joined the PKK in 2010 and took part in 2015 incidents in the Silopi district of Turkey’s Sirnak province, which left Turkish gendarmerie, police forces and army personnel martyred.