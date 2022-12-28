Turkish forces target PKK north of Duhok, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkiye targeted areas north of Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters are probably located.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aircraft bombarded PKK sites in the Matin Mountains, in Al-Amadiya, north of Duhok.

He did not provide details about the size of damage or casualties, but the area was attacked three times yesterday by the Turkish Army.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.