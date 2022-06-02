Turkish forces drop a drone over Zelikan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkey dropped a drone over the Zelikan Base in Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.

An official security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish forces shot down the drone in Zelikan, on the outskirts of the mountains of the Bashiqa district.

There were no casualties.

It is worth noting that the Turkish forces are stationed in the Zelikan camp northeast of Mosul, the center of Nineveh to combat the Kurdistan Workers' Party as they said.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with PKK deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds. This deployment has provoked a long dispute between Baghdad and Ankara.