Turkish drones attack YBŞ in the Sinjar district

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ) fighters, affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), in Sinjar district, northern Iraq. A source said on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey carried out airstrikes on a vehicle of YBŞ in Sinjar."

The source did not give further details.

The Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism of the Kurdistan Region Security Council reported that drones carried out the Turkish attack.

"The Turkish drones targeted two vehicles, three headquarters, and a center for PKK militants in Sinjar mountain in the west of the district killing and injuring fighters, including a PKK military official named "Ali Sheer."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.