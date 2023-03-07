Turkish drone crashes into residential building in Dohuk

Shafaq News / A security source in Duhok reported on Tuesday evening that a drone had crashed onto a residential building in the eastern part of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a drone, believed to be Turkish, crashed this evening onto a house in the village of Balan, located in the Atrosh district.

The crash did not result in any injuries, and the security authorities in the governorate have opened an investigation into the incident, according to the source.