Turkish drone attacks the Makhmour camp for Kurdish refugees

A statement issued by the Kurdistan Workers' Party today said that at 1:55 pm, the camp was bombarded by a drone.

No further details were disclosed.

The camp was set up in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds crossed the borders from Turkey in a move Ankara says was deliberately instigated by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened a few days ago that "Turkey will cleanse the Makhmour camp" for refugees in Iraq, warning of a further incursion of Turkish forces into Iraqi territory