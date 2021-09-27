Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish citizen found dead in Najaf 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-27T20:01:55+0000
Turkish citizen found dead in Najaf 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Najaf reported today that a Turkish citizen was found dead in the governorate.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that a security force found the body of a Turkish citizen inside a factory in Kufa district, after he died under mysterious circumstances.

The body was transferred to the forensic medicine department after obtaining judicial approvals for an autopsy to uncover the cause of death, or to transfer it to Baghdad for medical investigations, according to the source.

It is most likely that the deceased committed suicide in the factory in which he works, using toxic substances, he added.

related

Kidnapped demonstrators are filmed indecently in Najaf, Source

Date: 2021-02-13 20:59:05
Kidnapped demonstrators are filmed indecently in Najaf, Source

Commission of Integrity thwarts a "Grand Operation" to appropriate lands in Najaf

Date: 2021-06-21 12:27:40
Commission of Integrity thwarts a "Grand Operation" to appropriate lands in Najaf

Two killed in Najaf in two separate incidents

Date: 2021-03-30 20:50:33
Two killed in Najaf in two separate incidents

Airstrikes ignited the Imam Ali brigades' ammunition depots fire

Date: 2021-07-26 15:48:25
Airstrikes ignited the Imam Ali brigades' ammunition depots fire

Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-09 15:41:37
Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-21 19:13:58
Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

The religious authority in Najaf refused to intervene in Musleh's case, a source confirms

Date: 2021-05-27 13:55:26
The religious authority in Najaf refused to intervene in Musleh's case, a source confirms

A source: Najaf Health Directorate manipulate COVID-19 mortalities data.. And the latter responds

Date: 2021-02-18 14:31:01
A source: Najaf Health Directorate manipulate COVID-19 mortalities data.. And the latter responds