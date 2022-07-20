Turkish attack on Zakho is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Foreign Ministry

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi government announced that it reserves the right to respond diplomatically against the Turkish attack on the Zakho region in Kurdistan.

"The Iraqi government condemns in the strongest terms the attack on a tourist resort in the city of Zakho… these positions represent a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and a clear threat to the safe civilians, some of whom died and others were injured." The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

"This attack targets Iraq's security and its people's stability. Moreover, it violates international covenants and laws."

Iraq would take "the highest levels of diplomatic response will be taken, starting with resorting to the Security Council, as well as adopting all other measures." The Ministry added.

On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho and the Bativa regions.

Shafaq News Agency learned that the four shells fell on the Barkh tourist resort in Zakho, causing several injuries.

Mushir Muhammad Bashir, Zakho mayor, revealed that eight tourists were killed and 23 others were injured in the attack.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, sent a high-level delegation to the Zakho region after the Turkish bombing.

A source in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, Lt. Gen. Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, Deputy Head of Joint Operations Command, and the PM's secretary.

Zakho district is a region in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq of the Duhok Governorate, located a few kilometers from the Iraq–Turkey border.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.