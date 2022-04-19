Turkish army deploys in five points north of Duhok

Shafaq News / The Turkish army deployed in five points north of Duhok, in the Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News agency that this step was taken as part of the Turkish military operations launched two days ago.

In a new offensive launched yesterday, Turkish military forces struck a dozen suspected targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The air and ground offensive, codenamed Operation Claw Lock, began in Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan in Kurdistan in the early hours of Monday.

Sharing images from the operation, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkish jets have struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, and the military headquarters of the PKK.

The separatist group uses its bases in northern Iraq to stage attacks on Turkey. It is considered a terrorist group by Turkey as well as the United States and the European Union.