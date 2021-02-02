Turkish army bombed the countryside of Ain Issa

Shafaq News / the Turkish army and its Syrian loyal factions on Tuesday, bombed the countryside of Ain Issa town, in the northeast of the country. A military source told Shafaq News correspondent.

The source said that mortar shells and rockets are used in targeting the village of Sidon and Sawamee Al-Houboub in the eastern countryside of the town of Ain Issa, as well as the outskirts of the international M4 Highway.

A sequence of bombing is still continuing.

Damages and losses are not reported yet.

The attacks are expanding again in the town of Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria after several weeks of relative calm.

Ain Issa, where the clashes erupted, sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where the Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place.

Ain Issa, east of the Euphrates (Al-Furat) River, also has a sprawling camp for displaced people where the SDF has held families of ISIS fighters, including foreigners.