Turkish and Iraqi Defense Ministers hold official talks in Ankara, discuss bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that Minister Yaşar Güler received his Iraqi counterpart, Thabet Mohammed Al-Abbasi, who is on an official visit to the country.

The reception took place with military honors at the Turkish Ministry of Defense building, accompanied by the performance of the national anthems of both countries.

Minister Güler stated that the meeting included discussions on cooperation between the two countries in the military and defense industries.

He emphasized that Iraq and Turkey, with their strong historical and social ties, are two fraternal and neighboring countries sharing the same geography.

According to the statement, the importance of continuing cooperation, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism and border security, was emphasized.

Minister Güler expressed his pleasure at hosting his Iraqi counterpart in Turkey and conveyed his condolences to the visiting minister and the entire Iraqi people for the lives lost in the tragic wedding hall fire incident in the Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul, in Nineveh governorate.

Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Mohammed Al-Abbasi arrived in Ankara on Wednesday evening for meetings with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, in response to an official invitation extended by Güler.