Turkish ambassador to Baghdad holds Iraq responsible for the drought crisis 

Shafaq News / The Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Riza Gunay, held Iraq responsible for the drought crisis it is going through.

Guney said in a series of tweets that water is being wasted in Iraq, and serious measures must be taken in this regard, "solving the water crisis cannot be done through asking for more water, but through using it wisely, and we are ready to help."

He added that Ankara is ready to help Iraq implement infrastructure investments, noting that the whole region suffers from a drought crisis due to climate change, noting that the situation might deteriorate in the coming years.

Guney denied claims that Turkey has changed the course of the rivers it shares with Iraq.

Iraq suffers from a severe drought crisis due to climate change, as well as the upstream countries' (Turkey and Iran) blocking and reducing of Iraq's share of water, along with climate change.