Turkish airstrikes wound a member of Sinjar Protection Forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-03T09:38:19+0000
Turkish airstrikes wound a member of Sinjar Protection Forces

Shafaq News/ on Friday, a Turkish warplane struck a checkpoint belonging to a security agency loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Sinjar district.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish warplane carried out an airstrike targeting a security point in the “Bara” area, near the summit of Sinjar Mountain, which injured a member of the Sinjar Protection Forces

Last August, Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes targeting the military hospital of the Sinjar Protection Forces, killing and wounding ten people.

Yesterday, Thursday, two security sources told Shafaq News Agency that the PKK headquarters were also subjected to aerial bombardment in Sinjar district in Nineveh Governorate.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

