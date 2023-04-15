Turkish airstrikes target PKK sites in Iraq's Nineveh

Shafaq News/ A series of Turkish airstrikes targeted areas in the Atrosh subdistrict of Sheikhan district in Iraq's Nineveh on Saturday, a security source reported.

The precise nature of the damages remains unclear at this time, though speculation is rife that the strikes may have aimed at opposition Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) installations.

An anonymous local informant disclosed to Shafaq News Agency, "Drone strikes targeted Mount Bakhir in the Atrosh subdistrict, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sheikhan district in Nineveh."

The source elucidated that the extent of the damage inflicted by the airstrikes is as yet undetermined.

The source conjectured that the bombardment might have been intended for a PKK stronghold, given the party's adversarial stance toward Ankara.

The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been embroiled in a longstanding conflict with the Turkish government that has caused tens of thousands of casualties since the 1980s. Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations in northern Iraq under the pretext of PKK presence.