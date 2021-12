Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft targeted today a vehicle carrying a leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party, north of Sinjar district.

An official security source in Sinjar told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish aircraft targeted a vehicle belonging to the Sinjar Protection Forces (YPS) loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), north of the district.

The source added that the raid targeted Marwan Badl, a PKK leader, who was in the vehicle.

Local and security sources confirmed the death of Badl.