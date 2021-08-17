Report

Turkish aircraft target a hospital in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-17T12:57:57+0000
Turkish aircraft target a hospital in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft attacked the military hospital of the Sinjar Protection Forces.

 An official security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aircraft bombed the hospital, located south of Mount Sinjar.

 He added that the aviation targets every party that tries to evacuate the wounded from the hospital site, noting that initial reports confirm that there are several casualties.

For his part, the commander of the Ezidikhan forces in Sinjar, Haidar Shesho, told Shafaq News Agency that the medical unit, which was bombed twice, belongs to the Kurdistan Workers Party.

