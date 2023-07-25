Turkish President Erdogan Scheduled for Landmark Visit to Baghdad; Three Key Issues on Agenda

Shafaq News/ A government insider on Tuesday said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is poised to visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to deliberate on three crucial issues with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that Erdogan, in his first visit to Iraq in many years, is set to confer with the heads of the Iraqi state and a slew of political figures.

"Erdogan's visit to Baghdad aims to thrash out three pivotal matters with al-Sudani," the insider said.

The subjects under discussion are believed to include combatting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the water dispute, and the resumption of oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan Region through Turkey's Ceyhan port.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi government announced an anticipated visit by Erdogan to Baghdad, following a meeting between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish Ambassador Aliriza Guney.