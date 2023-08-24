Turkish MoFA expresses concern over PKK presence in Iraq

Shafaq News / Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan voiced his nation's unease about the persistent presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Iraqi soil during a press conference held on Thursday. The conference, held in tandem with Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, followed their meeting in Erbil.

Fidan noted that their discussions delved into the gamut of Turkey-Kurdistan Region (KRI) bilateral relations, spanning economic, political, and security aspects, as well as issues involving terrorism, water, and collaborative projects between the two nations.

Underlining the paramountcy of regional security, Fidan underscored his emphasis on upholding stability while engaging with government officials and heads of select political factions in Baghdad.

Confirming his pivotal meeting with KRI President Nechirvan Barzani, Fidan accentuated the significance of their interaction. He revealed, "My conversations with Masrour Barzani spanned a wide spectrum of topics, including counter-terrorism strategies, economic and trade dynamics, and investment prospects."

Expanding on the strategic role of Erbil, Fidan emphasized its historical and ongoing significance as a bastion of stability, particularly during Iraq's tumultuous periods. He expressed optimism for the continuity of this condition.

Addressing the menace of terrorism, Fidan reiterated Turkey's multi-faceted challenges and affirmed their commitment to safeguarding Iraq's land and unity. Expressing particular concern about the PKK's presence on Iraqi soil, he appealed for international assistance and backing to surmount this issue.