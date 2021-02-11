Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish Minister of Defense: we are ready to support the Iraqi army

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-11T12:32:57+0000
Turkish Minister of Defense: we are ready to support the Iraqi army

Shafaq News / Turkey is ready to help boost the Iraqi military's effectiveness through sharing its knowledge and experience as a member of NATO, Turkey’s defense minister said on Thursday.

Speaking in Kars, northeastern Turkey, amid joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises there, the Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, said that Turkish border operations since 2016 have destroyed "the terror corridor that terrorist groups were trying to form in northern Syria, and it cannot be re-formed there."

Had Turkey not taken action along its borders, the refugee influx to Europe that would have resulted must be considered, he stressed.

Since 2016, Turkey launched a trio of operations in northern Syria, across its border, to prevent the formation of a "terror corridor" and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents there: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

related

Al-Kadhimi visits border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-09-10 15:24:43
Al-Kadhimi visits border crossing with Turkey

Turkey comments on the events in Baghdad: This must end immediately

Date: 2019-12-07 11:58:03
Turkey comments on the events in Baghdad: This must end immediately

Iraq expressed solidarity with Turkey in the Earthquake disaster

Date: 2020-10-31 11:31:12
Iraq expressed solidarity with Turkey in the Earthquake disaster

Iraqi army: Turkey should clarify and account

Date: 2020-08-11 21:03:08
Iraqi army: Turkey should clarify and account

"ISIS" wearing army uniforms, kill two civilians in Makhmur

Date: 2020-03-04 08:15:02
"ISIS" wearing army uniforms, kill two civilians in Makhmur

Turkey imposes new Visa restrictions on Iraqis

Date: 2021-01-31 14:53:23
Turkey imposes new Visa restrictions on Iraqis

Parliamentary committee reveals Turkish pressure on Iraq regarding the water file

Date: 2019-09-15 11:45:47
Parliamentary committee reveals Turkish pressure on Iraq regarding the water file

Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants

Date: 2020-09-14 20:35:14
Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants