Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Baghdad on a state visit

Shafaq News/ Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this Tuesday evening, for a series of talks with senior Iraqi officials.

As reported by Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, upon the touchdown of his plane at Baghdad International Airport, the Turkish diplomat was greeted by his Iraqi counterpart, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, heading a group of top ministry officers.

The itinerary for Fidan's trip is also set to include a visit to the Kurdistan Region.

In March, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani traveled to Turkey's capital, Ankara, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for water and security talks.