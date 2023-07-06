Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Regional Gathering For Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for a regional gathering for Iraq during a meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, held from 5-6 July 2023.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the discussions between the two ministers focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and strategic coordination between Baghdad and Ankara on regional and international issues.

The security situation in the region and joint efforts to combat terrorism were among the topics discussed.

Minister Hussein emphasized the importance of consultation and coordination between the two countries on matters of mutual concern. He also emphasized the need to alleviate tensions in the region, strengthen security and stability, overcome crises, achieve high development rates, and ensure that the region's resources benefit the people of the respective countries.

The discussions also covered the Al-Hawl camp file, including challenges related to the deportation of refugees.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Minister expressed his support for a regional gathering for Iraq, aligning with Iraq's efforts to foster regional cooperation and address shared challenges.

The call for a regional gathering reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and collaboration among regional countries to promote stability, peace, and development.