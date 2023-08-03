Turkish Ambassador Expects "Quantum Leap" in Relations with Iraq

Shafaq News/ During a meeting with the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Riza Guney, anticipated a significant advancement in the ties between Baghdad and Ankara in the upcoming period.

In a statement, MoFa's media office reported that both sides discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to boost the bilateral relations, including shared water resources issue for the interests of "both friendly populations."

They also highlighted the forthcoming visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Baghdad scheduled for the second half of August.

Minister Hussein underscored the Iraqi government's commitment to enhance promising investments for international companies, praising the "pivotal role of Turkish companies in Iraq's construction endeavors."

Ambassador Guney reaffirmed Turkiye's dedication to resolving unresolved matters between the two nations. He projected a "quantum leap" in the upcoming period, characterizing it as a "transformative phase in the evolution of relations between the neighboring countries."