Turkish Airstrikes hit PKK sites in Sinjar

Shafaq News / In a second round of aerial bombardment within a week, sites affiliated with the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) were targeted by Turkish airstrikes in Sinjar, according to a local source on Tuesday.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, revealed that "the bombardment struck a PKK site in the Khanasor area of the Sinjar district."

Preliminary information indicates casualties and injuries among the ranks of the party's members, the source added.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Agency in the Kurdistan Region reported that a Turkish drone targeted a position of the People's Defense Forces (YPG) fighters at 5:00 a.m. this morning.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the airstrike hit the village of Chomo-Khalf in the Sinjar district, resulting in the deaths of three fighters.

Last Tuesday, May 16th, a Turkish drone targeted a facility belonging to the Sinjar Protection Units in the Khansor complex, located in the northern sector of the Sinjar district.

At that time, a local source informed Shafaq News Agency that the airstrikes resulted in casualties and injuries among the forces loyal to the Kurdish Workers' Party.