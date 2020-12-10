Turkey withdraws from Observation post in Syria’ Aleppo

Shafaq News / Turkey withdrawed troops from military posts in Aleppo's northwestern countryside that was surrounded by Syrian government forces. Sources familiar with the operations said, today, Thursday.

The three observations posts are Khan Touman in the southwest countryside of Aleppo, Al-Rashideen in the western countryside of Aleppo, and Surman at the southeast of Idlib.

The sources told the Shafaq News Agency correspondent that more than 20 Turkish buses entered the Al-Rashideen protected by the Russian forces, to move troops and hardware to Jabal Al-Zawiya.

Al-Rashideen base is the fourth Turkish military post to be evacuated from the countryside of Aleppo.

Thus, Turkey remains in two post, Al-Zorba and Al-Eiss, south of Aleppo, and they have also been surrounded by the Syrian regime forces.

In the same context, the Syrian regime forces escalated its military operations today in the Idlib countryside bombing several headquarters of the Pro-Turkish Islamic factions.