Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Turkey withdraws from Observation post in Syria’ Aleppo

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-10T07:33:44+0000
Turkey withdraws from Observation post in Syria’ Aleppo

Shafaq News / Turkey withdrawed troops from military posts in Aleppo's northwestern countryside that was surrounded by Syrian government forces. Sources familiar with the operations said, today, Thursday.

The three observations posts are Khan Touman in the southwest countryside of Aleppo, Al-Rashideen in the western countryside of Aleppo, and Surman at the southeast of Idlib.

The sources told the Shafaq News Agency correspondent that more than 20 Turkish buses entered the Al-Rashideen protected by the Russian forces, to move troops and hardware to Jabal Al-Zawiya.

Al-Rashideen base is the fourth Turkish military post to be evacuated from the countryside of Aleppo.

Thus, Turkey remains in two post, Al-Zorba and Al-Eiss, south of Aleppo, and they have also been surrounded by the Syrian regime forces.

In the same context, the Syrian regime forces escalated its military operations today in the Idlib countryside bombing several headquarters of the Pro-Turkish Islamic factions.

related

Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants

Date: 2020-09-14 20:35:14
Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants

Turkey could free enslaved Yazidis. Instead, it's keeping them, American Newspaper says

Date: 2019-12-22 09:15:35
Turkey could free enslaved Yazidis. Instead, it's keeping them, American Newspaper says

Turkey to plant 250 trees in the Mosul

Date: 2020-11-11 14:43:59
Turkey to plant 250 trees in the Mosul

Iraq: Turkey is undesirable in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-12 05:36:08
Iraq: Turkey is undesirable in Iraq

Parliamentary committee reveals Turkish pressure on Iraq regarding the water file

Date: 2019-09-15 11:45:47
Parliamentary committee reveals Turkish pressure on Iraq regarding the water file

Ankara arrests an Iraqi man and three of his relatives for strangling his wife

Date: 2019-09-29 10:46:04
Ankara arrests an Iraqi man and three of his relatives for strangling his wife

16 Iraqis are arrested in Turkey

Date: 2020-09-17 12:45:48
16 Iraqis are arrested in Turkey

Dozens of Iraqis stuck after Turkey closes the land borders

Date: 2020-03-01 10:40:22
Dozens of Iraqis stuck after Turkey closes the land borders