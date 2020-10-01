Turkey to suspend flights with Iraq

Shafaq News / The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority decided on Thursday to suspend its flights with Iraq, starting from next Saturday until further notice.

The Media Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Jihad Diwan, told Shafaq News agency, "We have received a notification from the Turkish Aviation Authority to suspend flights with Iraq, starting from October 3 until further notice".

Diwan added that the suspension came by a decision of the Turkish Ministry of Health due to the outbreak of COVID-19.