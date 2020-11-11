Turkey to plant 250 trees in the Mosul

Shafaq News / The Turkish Consul in Iraq, Mehmet Küçüksakallı express Ankara's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of the city of Mosul considering a communication bridge between Iraq and Turkey

"Ankara is looking for cooperation with the Iraqi government, in rebuilding the airport, hospitals and bridges."Küçüksakallı said in a conference.

For his part; The governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, said "Turkey donated about 250 thousand trees that will be planted throughout the Governorate for ecological benefit."