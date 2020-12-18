Report

Turkey to cooperate with Iraq in three files

Date: 2020-12-18T08:55:40+0000
Shafaq News / Atheel Al-Nujaifi, a leader in the Iraqi front, said on Friday that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had received from Turkey three developmental offers.

Al-Nujaifi posted on Facebook, "Turkey offers Al-Kadhimi to cooperate in the security file to combating ISIS and the Kurdistan Workers Party, and the economic file so that cooperation in repairing and operating the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline.

Turkey also offers to help in the water file, by using technology to secure water needs. " According to Al-Nujaifi

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi heads a high-ranking Government delegation in a one-day visit to Turkey.

The Prime Minister met the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish officials and investors, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Turkey, in addition to trigger discussions on topical issues of common interest.

