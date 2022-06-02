Report

Turkey thwarts serial UAV attacks on a base in Iraq-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-02T14:35:47+0000
Turkey thwarts serial UAV attacks on a base in Iraq-source

Shafaq News/ Turkey thwarted a series of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) attacks on a military base sheltering Turkish troops in the governorate of Nineveh earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive-laden UAV was shot down near the Zlikan base.

"Five similar attacks were waged later," the source, "all of which were foiled."

Sources from inside the base said that the recently-installed aerial defense system managed to down all the UAVs without leaving any casualties.

