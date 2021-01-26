Turkey sends 25 Military advisers to "support the Iraqi army"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-26T12:56:16+0000

Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that it had sent 25 military advisers to Baghdad to support the Iraqi army within the NATO mission. Last week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited Iraq and held a series of "successful" meetings with officials in Baghdad and Erbil, to discuss security issues of common interests. "After intensive talks, we noticed the convergence of views between the two parties. We reached understandings on many issues."

