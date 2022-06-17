Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey says it targeted a meeting of PKK commanders in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-17T07:09:23+0000
Turkey says it targeted a meeting of PKK commanders in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Turkey said it had "neutralized" six senior commanders of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in a drone attack on a compound in Sinjar earlier this week.

Turkey's official "TRT" TV channel said that Ankara deployed "armed Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles" to strike "a compound of the PKK" in Sinjar in a joint operation of the Turkish army and intelligence agency.

TRT said that the attack targeted a meeting of senior commanders of the party designated as terrorist in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, "neutralizing six terrorists".

related

Turkey says over 800 PKK fighter 'neutralized' in Kurdistan in 7 months

Date: 2021-11-21 19:03:02
Turkey says over 800 PKK fighter 'neutralized' in Kurdistan in 7 months

Turkey confirms continuing its operations against the PKK in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-25 09:52:25
Turkey confirms continuing its operations against the PKK in Iraq

Turkey's "Winter Eagle" strikes PKK/YPG sites in Iraq and Syria

Date: 2022-02-02 08:56:21
Turkey's "Winter Eagle" strikes PKK/YPG sites in Iraq and Syria

Turkey launches new offensive against PKK in the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2022-04-18 05:36:50
Turkey launches new offensive against PKK in the Kurdistan Region

Turkey conducted an attack 200 kilometers inside Iraq, Ministry of Defense says

Date: 2021-08-24 10:25:16
Turkey conducted an attack 200 kilometers inside Iraq, Ministry of Defense says

Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Date: 2021-02-11 10:58:07
Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Turkiye dismisses Iraq's 'baseless' objections to its latest anti-terror offensive

Date: 2022-04-21 19:46:23
Turkiye dismisses Iraq's 'baseless' objections to its latest anti-terror offensive

Turkey plans more military bases in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-09 07:30:02
Turkey plans more military bases in Iraq