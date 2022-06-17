Turkey says it targeted a meeting of PKK commanders in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Turkey said it had "neutralized" six senior commanders of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in a drone attack on a compound in Sinjar earlier this week.

Turkey's official "TRT" TV channel said that Ankara deployed "armed Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles" to strike "a compound of the PKK" in Sinjar in a joint operation of the Turkish army and intelligence agency.

TRT said that the attack targeted a meeting of senior commanders of the party designated as terrorist in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, "neutralizing six terrorists".