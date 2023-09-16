Turkey's military bombs +30 PKK sites, Defense Ministry says

Shafaq News/ More than 30 sites affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been hit in a series of airstrikes carried out in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, the Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

Turkey has consistently accused the PKK of harboring terrorists and using Iraqi soil to stage attacks on Turkish targets.

The ministry said that 31 targets have been destroyed during the operation.

Ankara demands that Iraq put an end to the militant group's activities on its territory, asserting its right to conduct preventative attacks in Iraq under the principle of "self-defense."

The Turkish government has been urging Iraq to take a more assertive stance against the PKK, which it considers a terrorist organization in Turkey, Russia, the European Union, and the United States.

Notably, the areas of Qandil, Sidakan, Soran, Zab, Zakho, Makhmour, and Sinjar are recognized as the main strongholds of PKK militants.