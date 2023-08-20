Turkey's foreign minister to visit Baghdad, Erbil next week

Shafaq News/ Turkey's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, will be visiting Baghdad and Erbil next week on Wednesday, a spokesperson to the Iraqi ministry of foreign affairs said earlier today, Sunday.

Al-Sahhaf said the Turkish Foreign Minister would meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and a slew of government officials in both Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting will touch on Ankara's ties with Baghdad and Erbil and the joint security concerns.

"As we have always condemned unilateral actions that cause material and human damage to Iraq, we will discuss this with the Turkish Foreign Minister," al-Sahhaf told Kurdistan24.

The spokesperson said that the issue of water shortages and the siphoning of Iraqi water by Turkish dams would be discussed between the two countries.

On July 5, Fuad Hussein met with Fidan during his participation in the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Earlier on March 21, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited Turkey and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where they discussed the water crisis.

Turkey's dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers are believed to have reduced the water flow to Iraq by approximately 75 percent since 1975.