Turkey’s ambassador to Baghdad expressed support to Sinjar Agreement

Shafaq News / The Turkey’s ambassador to Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz, announced on Saturday that the Iraqi Government is the one that will respond to the Bashiqa attack.

The Turkish ambassador who visited Nineveh Governorate and met with the head of the local government, Najm al-Jubouri said in a joint press conference on the attack that targeted the Turkish forces in the Zelikan camp last week, The response will be through the federal government, “these attacks are not for the benefit of anyone,… our response will be by providing support to Iraq and Mosul.”

three rockets were launched towards a military base in the region and that one had hit it killing a Turkish Soldier and wounded a child. The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Sinjar, “the Sinjar agreement is important for Turkey; we support the implementation of this agreement….. I am talking about this, apart from the PKK issue; the agreement must be applied to return the residents of Sinjar to their homes.” Yildiz said.

He added, "After we see the result of implementing the agreement, we will support investment in Sinjar and support investment in the city of Mosul."

The Turkish ambassador added, "We will remain supportive of the agreement until all the outlaw forces including PKK, are removed.”

In turn, the governor of Nineveh the Sinjar agreement is implementing well, and the deployed forces have been empowered, and we hope that approving the budget may help in securing a police brigade from the people of the region.