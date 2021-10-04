Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-04T19:23:11+0000
Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held two meetings with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the Secretary-General of the Arab Project in Iraq Khamis al-Khanjar, in the capital, Ankara. Turkish media stated.

Turkey’s Communication Department of the Presidency said in a statement that the meeting took place between the two sides away from the media.

The presidency did not provide further details about the content of the meeting.

According to the officiall statement, Erdogan also met with the Secretary-General of the Arab Project in Iraq, Khamis al-Khanjar, who said in a tweet, "An important meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the political situation in the region, and the importance of economic relations between Iraq and the friendly Republic of Turkey to support the stability of the Iraqi economy.

"We affirmed our strong rejection of the exploitation of Iraq's borders by terrorist organizations and the targeting of Iraqi and Turkish lands," he added.

"During our meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we demanded, in the name of brotherhood between the two peoples, to cancel travel visas between the two countries," al-Khanjar added.

He announced that "within days, actual measures will begin related to easing travel restrictions, especially for patients, students, humanitarian cases, and investors as well."

It’s noteworthy that Al-Halbousi, who leads the "Progress" Coalition, and the Khanjar, the leader of the "Azm" coalition, are considered significant rivals for parliamentary seats in the Sunni-majority regions in northern and western Iraq.

related

Barzani-Halbousi meeting supports a constitution-based dialogue to solve the outstanding problems

Date: 2021-04-10 19:24:44
Barzani-Halbousi meeting supports a constitution-based dialogue to solve the outstanding problems

The Iraqi Turkmen Front withdraws from al-Halbousi’s National Progress coalition

Date: 2021-04-30 15:41:57
The Iraqi Turkmen Front withdraws from al-Halbousi’s National Progress coalition

Disagreements over the electoral districts might postpone today's session, sources revealed

Date: 2020-09-26 12:32:11
Disagreements over the electoral districts might postpone today's session, sources revealed

Erdogan: If the United Nations does not clean up Makhmur camp, we will do so

Date: 2021-06-02 15:59:13
Erdogan: If the United Nations does not clean up Makhmur camp, we will do so

"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Date: 2020-10-18 14:45:34
"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

The Azm movement: al-Halboosi's decision on "uprooting baath" is "legally worthless"

Date: 2021-04-30 18:45:02
The Azm movement: al-Halboosi's decision on "uprooting baath" is "legally worthless"

The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Date: 2020-11-13 13:28:46
The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Khamis al-Khanjar pillories the UAV attack on Erbil

Date: 2021-07-08 09:47:54
Khamis al-Khanjar pillories the UAV attack on Erbil