Turkey's President congratulates his newly elected counterpart over phone

Shafaq News/ Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called his Iraqi counterpart Abdullatif Rashid to congratulate him on his election as the new president of Iraq, the latter's bureau said on Saturday.

According to an official readout, Erdogan reiterated his country's willingness to bolster the historic ties between Turkey and Iraq and boost bilateral cooperation that aims to bring political, economic, and security stability to the region.

President Rashid echoed his Turkish counterpart's calls for boosting the cooperation prospects between the two neighbors in a manner that achieves their mutual interests and meets the demands of the respective nations.