Turkey's Ambassador to Vatican: Pope's visit to Iraq could provide a positive contribution to stability in the region

Shafaq News/ Turkey's Ambassador to the Vatican Lütfullah Göktaş said on Friday the visit of the Catholic Pope could contribute positively to the stability of the region.

“The spiritual leader made such a journey in a difficult period”, Göktaş said, "Pope Francis responded to the invitation of Iraq despite all the difficulties and shows how much important this visit is.”

Göktaş emphasized that the Pope's visit will be the first in many ways, "The Pope is going abroad for the first time in an environment where the new variant of coronavirus still spreading….Iraq is visited by a Pope for the first time."

"It is very important that the Pope will visit Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in Najaf. Al-Sistani is an important Shiite scholar whose influence goes beyond the borders of Iraq..The meeting between the Pope and Ayatollah Al-Sistani in Najaf is historical in terms of developing relations between Islam and Catholicism in general, and Shiites and Catholics in particular. "

Pope Francis will arrive today at Baghdad International Airport within hours, where an official reception will take place in presence of Iraq’ PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During his visit to the Country, the Pope will will head to Najaf, where he will meet Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani. Later, he will visit “Ur” Archaeological City in Dhi Qar Governorate.

The Pope will be received officially in Erbil Airport on March 7 where he will meet the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and the civil and religious authorities.

Then head to Mosul where he will pray for the war victims in Hosh Al-Baya.

This will be the first-ever visit by a pope to Iraq.

Pope Francis has long expressed his desire to visit Iraq.