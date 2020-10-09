Turkey plans more military bases in Iraq

Shafaq News / Turkey plans to set up more military bases in Iraq after stepping up its strikes against Kurdish militants there, a senior Turkish official told Foreign policy magazine, saying the effort would ensure border security.

“The plan is to establish base areas for protecting our country, there are already more than 10 temporary bases there. New ones will be established,” the official said.

It’s noteworthy that Ankara launched operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in response to what it said was an increase in militant attacks on Turkish army bases along the border between the countries.

Turkey’s military bases are active now in several states including Libya, Qatar, Syria, Northern Cyprus, and Iraq.







