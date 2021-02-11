Report

Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-11T10:58:07+0000
Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Consul-General in the Kurdistan Region, Hakan Karacay, said on Thursday that his country informed the Iraqi authorities "in advance" of the "Eagle Claw 2" military operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Mount Kara, Duhok governorate.

 In a press conference held earlier today in Erbil, Karacay said that Turkey discussed with the Iraqi side the current military operation, hinting at an acknowledgment of the attacks.

 The Turkish Consul said that the operation targets the PKK, stressing that Turkey publicly expressed on multiple occasions its intentions in this regard.

