Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey must respect Iraq Sovereignty, US state department says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-13T07:03:56+0000
Turkey must respect Iraq Sovereignty, US state department says

Shafaq News/ The US State Department called on the Turkish government to respect Iraqi sovereignty, hinting at the military operation launched by the Turkish army in the Kurdistan Region.

The US State Department said in a brief statement that it is aware of the reports of Turkish military operations taking place inside the Kurdistan Region, "We reaffirm our view that military action in Iraq should respect Iraqi sovereignty."

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the Turkish forces "neutralized" a total of 37 PKK fighters, including three senior officials in the party, as part of the "Claw-Eagle 2" operation it started on Wednesday in Kurdistan.

Earlier, the ministry said that Turkish forces destroyed more than 50 targets during the campaign, as well.

The operation, according to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, deployed 40 jets, drones, tanker aircrafts, early warning and control aircrafts.

The ministry stressed that the operation was carried out in coordination with Iraq and other "allied countries".

related

Turkey arrests 18 ISIS terror suspects

Date: 2020-12-02 12:27:56
Turkey arrests 18 ISIS terror suspects

Turkey bombs Sinjar Mountain

Date: 2020-08-25 18:27:19
Turkey bombs Sinjar Mountain

Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Date: 2021-02-11 10:58:07
Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

More than 300 Iraqi refugees returned from Turkey, Ministry of Immigration

Date: 2019-10-23 12:46:27
More than 300 Iraqi refugees returned from Turkey, Ministry of Immigration

Iraq resumes flights to Turkey and India

Date: 2020-09-24 19:47:33
Iraq resumes flights to Turkey and India

Turkey supports Al-Kadhimi’s government, Erdogan

Date: 2020-05-09 10:19:57
Turkey supports Al-Kadhimi’s government, Erdogan

Turkey withdraws from Observation post in Syria’ Aleppo

Date: 2020-12-10 07:33:44
Turkey withdraws from Observation post in Syria’ Aleppo

Suspending flights between Iraq and Turkey until early October

Date: 2020-08-31 15:20:43
Suspending flights between Iraq and Turkey until early October