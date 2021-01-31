Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey imposes new Visa restrictions on Iraqis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-31T14:53:23+0000
Turkey imposes new Visa restrictions on Iraqis

Shafaq News / The Turkish authorities announced today, Sunday, new restrictions on granting visas to Iraqis wishing to travel to Turkey.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Embassy said that the Iraqi citizens wishing to visit Turkey would have to pre-apply for a sticker visa.

The statement explained, "Citizens of the Republic of Iraq who hold a normal passport should obtain a sticker visa before entering Turkey for any reason (tourism, health, work, trade, education, transit...)."

The Embassy said that for Iraqi citizens residing in their countries, applications for the sticky visa are available throughout Iraq via "Gateway Management & Logistics A$" company exclusively.

According to the statement, Iraqi citizens residing in other countries "can communicate with the nearest representation of the Turkish Republic and obtain information about the procedures for applying for a visa in the host country."

The statement indicated, "citizens of the Republic of Iraq who hold an official passport (diplomatic, special and service) are exempted from short-term travel at their headquarters to Belga, tourism, or work, given that the stay does not exceed 90 days within 180 days."

related

Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants

Date: 2020-09-14 20:35:14
Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants

Turkey could free enslaved Yazidis. Instead, it's keeping them, American Newspaper says

Date: 2019-12-22 09:15:35
Turkey could free enslaved Yazidis. Instead, it's keeping them, American Newspaper says

Turkey to plant 250 trees in the Mosul

Date: 2020-11-11 14:43:59
Turkey to plant 250 trees in the Mosul

Iraq: Turkey is undesirable in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-12 05:36:08
Iraq: Turkey is undesirable in Iraq

Parliamentary committee reveals Turkish pressure on Iraq regarding the water file

Date: 2019-09-15 11:45:47
Parliamentary committee reveals Turkish pressure on Iraq regarding the water file

16 Iraqis are arrested in Turkey

Date: 2020-09-17 12:45:48
16 Iraqis are arrested in Turkey

Dozens of Iraqis stuck after Turkey closes the land borders

Date: 2020-03-01 10:40:22
Dozens of Iraqis stuck after Turkey closes the land borders

Turkey grants visas to the families of "Urfa" accident victims

Date: 2020-11-13 12:34:25
Turkey grants visas to the families of "Urfa" accident victims