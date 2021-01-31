Turkey imposes new Visa restrictions on Iraqis

Shafaq News / The Turkish authorities announced today, Sunday, new restrictions on granting visas to Iraqis wishing to travel to Turkey.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Embassy said that the Iraqi citizens wishing to visit Turkey would have to pre-apply for a sticker visa.

The statement explained, "Citizens of the Republic of Iraq who hold a normal passport should obtain a sticker visa before entering Turkey for any reason (tourism, health, work, trade, education, transit...)."

The Embassy said that for Iraqi citizens residing in their countries, applications for the sticky visa are available throughout Iraq via "Gateway Management & Logistics A$" company exclusively.

According to the statement, Iraqi citizens residing in other countries "can communicate with the nearest representation of the Turkish Republic and obtain information about the procedures for applying for a visa in the host country."

The statement indicated, "citizens of the Republic of Iraq who hold an official passport (diplomatic, special and service) are exempted from short-term travel at their headquarters to Belga, tourism, or work, given that the stay does not exceed 90 days within 180 days."