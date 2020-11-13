Turkey houses +114,000 Iraqis, Turkish Interior Minister says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-13T13:00:45+0000

Shafaq News / The Turkish Minister of Interior, Suleiman Soylu, said that more than 114,000 Iraqi citizens are currently on Turkish lands. "More than 17000 Iraqis entered Turkey in 2018. In 2019, Turkey also recieved more than 12,000 Iraqis. The total of count of Iraqis in Turkey now exceeds 114,000," he added, "Turkey's policy is to dry up the sources of immigration, as well as cooperate with the countries of origin and passing to reduce this phenomenon," deeming the meeting that took place as, "a non-diplomatic, but rather a fraternal meeting that aims to strengthen relations between the two friendly peoples."

