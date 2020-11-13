Turkey grants visas to the families of "Urfa" accident victims

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-13T12:34:25+0000

Shafaq News / The Turkish embassy in Baghdad announced on Friday granting entry visas to the families of the victims of the traffic accident that took place in the Turkish city of "Urfa" on Wednesday. The Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, said in a statement today, "I extend my condolences to the families of the Iraqis who died in the traffic accident that took place two days ago in Turkey, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured." He indicated, "Iraqis who wish to travel to visit their relatives affected by the accident can refer directly to our embassy to obtain visas rapidly." Turkish media said on Wednesday that 32 Iraqi passengers were injured in a bus accident in Urfa.

