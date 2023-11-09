Turkey explores collaborative academic initiatives with Iraq, Considers international university branch

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ambassador in Baghdad, Ali Riza Konay, expressed Ankara's interest in establishing an international branch of a Turkish university in Iraq.
During discussions with the Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, Konay emphasized Turkey's commitment to enhancing joint scientific endeavors, fostering scientific twinning programs, and facilitating student and academic exchange initiatives.
While the specific university was not disclosed, Konay highlighted Turkey's eagerness to bolster collaborative efforts in the academic sphere.
The Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research affirmed its commitment to promoting international academic partnerships. Minister Al-Aboudi underscored the ministry's strategic policy to foster cooperation and coordination with regional and global nations.
This initiative aims to enhance the educational landscape in Iraq, aligning with the country's academic institution's efforts to elevate educational quality and achieve competitive goals.*
The ministry expressed optimism about the prospect of meaningful scientific collaborations, mutual experience sharing, development of research pathways, and the potential influx of international students through the "Study in Iraq” initiative.