Turkey could launch an operation in Sinjar, Official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-12T08:43:03+0000

Shafaq News / Ibrahim Kalan, spokesman for the Turkish presidency said that the military operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Sinjar district in Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq, is “still standing." Kalin confirmed to a local TV interview that Turkey is coordinating with Baghdad and Erbil regarding its operations against PKK. He pointed out that Turkey has taken preventive measures for any potential "terrorist threats”, therefore, it could be possible to carrying out an operation in Sinjar. Earlier, the Turkish Consul General in Kurdistan, Hakan Karacay, announced that turkey had informed the Iraqi authorities of the Operation Claw-Tiger 2 against PKK in the Kara Mountain, Duhok governorate. Days ago, Turkey’ Defence Ministry launched Operation Claw-Tiger 2 against the Kurdish militant group. It was carried out to “neutralize the PKK and other terrorist elements from northern Iraq” to ensure security along the Turkish-Iraqi border, the ministry said. The PKK deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the southeast of the country. About 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting.

related

The flag of Iraq flies in Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-27 11:39:15

Turkey imposes new Visa restrictions on Iraqis

Date: 2021-01-31 14:53:23

Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-23 11:36:23

UK welcomes Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-14 10:34:38

Iraq resumes flights to Turkey and India

Date: 2020-09-24 19:47:33

Turkey supports Al-Kadhimi’s government, Erdogan

Date: 2020-05-09 10:19:57

Turkey arrests 18 ISIS terror suspects

Date: 2020-12-02 12:27:56

Turkey bombs Sinjar Mountain

Date: 2020-08-25 18:27:19