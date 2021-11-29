Report

Turkey bombs villages in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-29T17:14:51+0000
Turkey bombs villages in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Turkish military reportedly bombarded sites in the north of Kurdistan's capital, Erbil, earlier today, Monday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery and helicopters bombed the villages of Rubi, Tarsta, Worwal, and Horben near Bradost in the north of Erbil.

The eyewitnesses said that the helicopter attacks were preceded by artillery bombardment to the territory.

According to the eyewitnesses, the attack lasted for at least an hour, but no human casualties were reported.

Under the pretext of combatting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Turkey attacks border territories inside the Kurdistan Region.

