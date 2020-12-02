Report

Turkey arrests 18 ISIS terror suspects

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-02T12:27:56+0000
Turkey arrests 18 ISIS terror suspects

Shafaq News/ (Anadolu Agency) Turkish anti-terror police and intelligence teams on Wednesday arrested 18 Iraqi nationals over their alleged links to the terror group Daesh/ISIS.

These arrests in the capital Ankara followed tips of the terror group’s activities and network.

Operations are continuing to arrest two more fugitive Daesh/ISIS suspects.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

