Turkey and Iraq to cooperate for securing the border areas, Turkish Foreign Minister says

Shafaq News/ Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that he discussed with his Iraqi counterpart Juma Inad the possibility of launching a new military operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Akar told reporters after a meeting of the Turkish government that Turkey “will not allow any danger or threat in the south of the country,” stressing that Turkey respects the security of the borders of neighboring countries and their sovereign rights, especially Syria and Iraq.

Asked about launching a joint operation with Iraq against terrorists, the Turkish Official confirmed that he is contacting the Iraqi Defense Minister, "We continue to cooperate with them in border security. An Iraqi delegation arrived in the past weeks, and we explained to them how we secured the borders in Hatay (southern Turkey)."

"We told the Iraqi side that we can help them in securing the borders."