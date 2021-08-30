Turkey: PKK should be removed from Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Riza Guney, confirmed on Monday that the relationship between Ankara and the Kurdistan Region is “good.

Guney said in a speech during the Al-Rafidain meeting in Baghdad that "Turkey signed with Iraq 49 agreements in various fields within strategic cooperation in 2009," adding that the trade exchange between the two countries reached about 11 billion dollars."

He stressed that "one of the main principles of Turkish foreign policy toward Iraq is maintaining stability.

“Iraq can play its role concerning the relationship between Turkey and Egypt, which is facing challenges."

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) presence in Turkey, Riza said, "The PKK should be removed from Iraq, it affects this country."

The Turkish ambassador to Baghdad stressed, "Turkey's relationship with Iraq and Kurdistan is good, and there are some problems that need dialogue."

He did not specify these problems.